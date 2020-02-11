Delhi Election Results 2020: Key takeaways

1. Proving the predictions of exit polls to be true, AAP is so far leading in 57 seats. BJP, on the other hand, is leading in 13 seats while Congress is yet to open their account. A clearer picture will unfold as the day progresses and the numbers begin to trickle in.

2. Kalkaji is seeing one of the closest battles of this election. AAP candidate Atishi is engaged in a neck to neck battle with BJP's Dharambir Singh with fortunes fluctuating every few minutes.

3. Celebrations have already started in AAP party offices as early trends show a convincing win for the party.

4. Even though AAP is leading by a fair margin, the number of seats won by the party has reduced compared to their tally in the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections. BJP, meanwhile, has gained more seats than they did in 2015.

6. In an interesting development, Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma of Vikaspuri Assembly Constituency has accepted defeat.

7. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal is looking to hold on to their fort, while BJP wants to capture power in Delhi after 22 years. Congress, meanwhile, is looking for a resurgence in the national capital.

8. BJP, on the other hand, decided to take the familiar route of 'nationalism'. They tried to appeal to the voter's patriotic emotions, promised of building the Ram Temple and highlighted the reforms they brought in the Union Budget 2020.

9. Congress lacked the sting in their election campaign, with Rahul Gandhi leading the charge and doing the bulk of the work.5. AAP's strategy for the election campaign was based on development. They banked on the works they did in the last 5 years.

10. The election campaigns were interspersed with incidents of violence. One gunman opened fire at the protesters near Jamia Milia Islamia, while two gunmen attacked protesters in Shaheen Bagh. Though there were no casualties, the incidents heightened the tension that was already there in Delhi, which spilled over into the 2020 Delhi elections.