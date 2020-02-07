Delhi Elections 2020: Here's a look at previous chief ministers of Delhi

Delhi is set to vote on February 8 in the Assembly Elections 2020 to elect its next chief minister of the state. As per the Constitution, the chief minister of Delhi is the chief executive of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. While the Lieutenant Governor is Delhi's de jure head, the de facto executive authority rests with its chief minister. Here's a look at the previous chief ministers of Delhi:
First CM | Name: Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Yadav | Constituency: Nangloi | Party: Congress | Term: March 1952 to February 1955 and February 1955 to November 1956 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Second CM | Name: Gurmukh Nihal Singh | Constituency: Nangloi | Party: Congress | Term: March 1952 to February 1955 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Third CM | Name: Madan Lal Khurana | Constituency: Moti Nagar | Party: BJP | Term: December 1993 to February 1996 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Fourth CM | Name: Sahib Singh Verma | Constituency: Shalimar Bagh | Party: BJP | Term: March 1952 to February 1955 and February 1955 to November 1956 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Fifth CM | Name: Sushma Swaraj | Party: BJP | Term: October 1998 to December 1998 (Photo: PTI)
Sixth CM | Name: Sheila Dikshit | Constituency: New Delhi | Party: Congress | Term: December 1998 to December 2003, December 2003 to November 2008 and November 2008 to December 2013 (Photo: PTI)
Seventh CM | Name: Arvind Kejriwal | Constituency: New Delhi | Party: AAP | Term: December 2013 to February 2014 and February 2015 to Incumbent (Photo: PTI)