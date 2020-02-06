Delhi Elections: Where do AAP, BJP and Congress stand? Here is the SWOT analysis

Delhi elections are scheduled to take place on February 8 and the counting of votes on February 11. Voters need to make a choice between the three major parties dominating the elections in the national capital – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). Here is the SWOT analysis of the parties to find out who stands where:

AAP set for another record?

Strength: The Aam Aadmi Party’s major appeal is Delhi’s poorer section, with promises such as cutting electricity bill by half, quality and equal education to all sections of children by improving infrastructure and curriculum, ‘Mohalla’ clinics and the crucial promise of getting full statehood for Delhi.

Weakness: The party may have a hard time if any rebels are to pop up, which makes the ticket distribution of the 67 MLAs, who succeeded in 2015, get complicated. The year 2019 has also been turbulent for the party -- JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia protests, Metro delays, and pro-CAA protests may have shaded AAP’s initial glow.

Opportunity: A CM candidate is crucial for any elections as they are the face of the party within the Assembly, voicing the state/UT’s concerns. AAP holds the upper hand in this as it has a strong CM candidate. Further, against the Centre, AAP stands as a ‘local choice’ and it also directs focus on Delhi-oriented development rather than a national-scale appeal that others point to.

Threat: The AAP came third in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, losing even the post of Opposition in Delhi, which might point out that even though the other parties are struggling to find a proper CM candidate, there has been a disappointment in AAP’s delivery in the past five years.

BJP turns towards Modi and Shah, again

Strength: Delhi was covered in saffron during the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 and 2019. This is the ray of hope that the party is following to win this Assembly election, with PM Narendra Modi leading the way, even without announcing the CM candidate. The Party hopes that its performance at the Centre will get them through Delhi as well.

Weakness: Apart from not having a CM contender to battle against Arvind Kejriwal, the party’s deliverance of promises is highly contingent on the Centre’s performance. Promises of ease of business, better education and 24/7 electricity are all linked with the Centre’s plans and not central to Delhi.

Opportunity: The Mohalla clinic-clash with AAP in the DDA meeting, AAP’s skirmish with the Metropolitan Corporation of Delhi of non-payment for doctors, and the Jamia and JNU protests have cleared some ways for the BJP.

Threat: Halfway mark for the BJP is a challenge with Congress also fighting on the other end. BJP’s bastion Krishna Nagar was also broken by the AAP in the previous polls. The anti-CAA, NPR and NCR protests in Delhi are also staring right at them, which may twist their chances.

Congress left behind?

Delhi was in Congress’ hand under Sheila Dikshit from 1998 to 2013 but was left with only eight seats amid 70 in the 2013 polls.

Even as the Presidential rule was imposed, Congress was reduced to almost nothing as AAP secured a record 67 seat-win.

Congress’ moves can shape the election into a triangular battle, or be left out making it bipolar.

Strength: Congress has made a commendable comeback by climbing from 15% vote-share in 2014 to 22.5% in 2019. Nationally as well, Congress has seen success, if not completely in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, through a coalition.

Weakness: Replacing Sheila Dikshit is a mission and a half for the party. The Delhi party president and old guard loyalist Subhash Chopra may rise to the occasion, but still not a strong force against AAP. Rahul Gandhi is still striving to make a mark among the public with his participation in the anti-CAA protests along with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Opportunity: As clashes between BJP and AAP have made the national capital the hotbed of protests, strikes and demands, Congress can look out to fill in these inefficiencies that both the parties have defaulted on. If AAP fails to meet the halfway mark, another coalition proposal can also be put forth to regain some power.

Threat: Congress’ lack of leadership, both in Delhi and overall, is substantial for the other parties to run ahead without considering them a part of the race.