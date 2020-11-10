Karnataka Bypolls results 2020 live updates: BJP continues to lead in Sira, RR Nagar

Election Commission of India has begun counting of ballot votes for the two keenly battled assembly constituencies Rajarajeshwari Nagar (Bengaluru) and Sira (Tumukuru). Both the constituencies have a triangular battle with Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular).
Second round of Sira constituency vote counting ends. BJP leads the race, TV reports say
Dr. Rajesh Gowda (BJP):3224
TB Jayachandra (Congress): 2,429
Ammajamma (JDS): 1,135
Second round of vote counting ends for RR Nagar. BJP maintains the lead
Muniratna (BJP): 11,675
H Kusuma (Congress): 5,956
Krishnamurthy (JDS): 138
First round of vote count ends for Sira constituency. BJP leads the race.
Dr. Rajesh Gowda (BJP):1,202
TB Jayachandra (Congress): 890
Ammajamma (JDS): 221
First round of counting of 9,000 votes ends for RR Nagar constituency. BJP candidate Muniratna is leading by 3,000 votes
BJP gets early lead in RR Nagar
Ballot vote counting has begun in RR Nagar, Muniratna is leading with 253, while Kusuma (Congress) and Krishnamurthy (JDS) are lagging behind with 118 and 32 votes- TV reports say
Ballot vote counting has begun at Sira
In Sira, BJP candidate Dr. Rajesh Gowda has gained an early lead with 70, Congress’ TB Jayachandra and JDS candidate Ammajamma are lagging behind with 33 and 15 votes, respectively - TV reports say