Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Alinagar Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Alinagar Assembly Constituency (AC No 81) in Darbhanga district goes to polls on November 03, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Alinagar Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Abdul Bari Siddiqui won Alinagar constituency seat with a margin of 9.6% securing 67461 votes against BJP candidate Mishri Lal Yadav.