Alinagar Assembly Constituency Election Result 2020

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Alinagar Assembly Constituency

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 27 2020, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 12:29 ist

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Alinagar Assembly Constituency (AC No 81) in Darbhanga district goes to polls on November 03, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Alinagar Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Abdul Bari Siddiqui won Alinagar constituency seat with a margin of 9.6% securing 67461 votes against BJP candidate Mishri Lal Yadav.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
NDA
BJP
Congress
Rashtriya Janata Dal

What's Brewing

What happens to a planet near a white dwarf

What happens to a planet near a white dwarf

Can fashion photography survive the Covid-19 pandemic?

Can fashion photography survive the Covid-19 pandemic?

No, mouthwash will not save you from the coronavirus

No, mouthwash will not save you from the coronavirus

Same-sex marriage: A Papal shock to the Church

Same-sex marriage: A Papal shock to the Church

Why running won’t ruin your knees

Why running won’t ruin your knees

DH Toon | Over-riding China the only way: RSS chief

DH Toon | Over-riding China the only way: RSS chief

The Lead: Saif Baidya on his film 'Noise of Silence'

The Lead: Saif Baidya on his film 'Noise of Silence'

 