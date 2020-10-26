Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Arwal Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Arwal Assembly Constituency (AC No 214) in Arwal district goes to polls on October 28, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Arwal Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Ravindra Singh won Arwal constituency seat with a margin of 13.7% securing 55295 votes against BJP candidate Chitranjan Kumar.