Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Arwal Assembly Constituency

Arwal Assembly Constituency (AC No 214) in Arwal district goes to polls on October 28, 2020

  • Oct 26 2020, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 23:30 ist
In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Arwal Assembly Constituency (AC No 214) in Arwal district goes to polls on October 28, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Arwal Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Ravindra Singh won Arwal constituency seat with a margin of 13.7% securing 55295 votes against BJP candidate Chitranjan Kumar.

