Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Bahadurpur Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Bahadurpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 85) in Darbhanga district goes to polls on November 07, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Bahadurpur Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Bhola Yadav won Bahadurpur constituency seat with a margin of 10.9% securing 71547 votes against BJP candidate Hari Sahani.