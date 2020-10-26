Bihar polls: Rahul Gandhi to address public on Oct 28

Rahul Gandhi to address 2 poll meetings in Bihar on October 28

The Assembly elections in the state would be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3, and November 7

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Oct 26 2020, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 20:10 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two public election meetings at Valmiki Nagar and Kusheshwar Asthan in Bihar on October 28.

Senior state Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra on Monday said that Gandhi will hold the meeting at Valmiki Nagar at 12 noon and the one at Kusheshwar Asthan at 2.30 pm.

Bypoll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat will be held on November 7, while the Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly constituency will go to polls on November 3.

In Bihar, the Congress is a part of the RJD-headed Grand Alliance which also has the CPI(ML), CPI(M), and the CPI as constituents.

The Assembly elections in the state would be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The counting of votes will be taken up on November 10.

