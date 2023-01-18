EC Presser Live: Women participation in voting in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland has been great, ECI chief says
updated: Jan 18 2023, 14:45 ist
The Election Commission will announce the schedule of Assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland shortly.
14:44
There are about 9,125 polling station set up for the Assembly elections and 73% polling stations will be webcasted: ECI
14:43
There are over 1.6 lakh voters between 18 to 19 years: EC chief
14:42
Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland voter details
14:39
"Women participation in Assembly election voting has been great in all the three states," ECI chief said
14:38
The Assembly term for Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya is sent to come to an end soon: ECI chief
14:37
ECI holds first press conference of the year
14:32
EC press conference begins
14:18
13:59
While Tripura has a BJP government, in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power. National People's Party, the only party from the North-East to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.
13:59
The three northeastern states are the first to have assembly polls this year.
13:58
While the term of the Nagaland assembly ends on March 12, the terms of Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on March 15 and March 22 respectively.
The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each.
13:57
The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30 pm here for the purpose. The term of the three assemblies is ending on different dates in March.
13:57
he Election Commission will announce the schedule of assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Wednesday afternoon.
