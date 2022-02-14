Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Voting starts, 632 candidates set for electoral battle in single-phase poll

The 70 assembly seats of Uttarakhand spread over 13 districts will go to the polls on Monday with over 81 lakh voters all set to decide the fate of 632 candidates, including 152 independents, in the fray. Polling has started at 8 am. Stay tuned for live updates.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami casts his vote
Polling begins
THE POLL WHISTLE: The Uttarakhand Dynamics
A deep dive into the electoral dynamics of Uttarakhand. Is there a change in the offing?
In this fourth episode of the Poll Whistle series, DH Radio'sRasheed Kappaninteracts with Deccan Herald Special CorrespondentShemin Joyto get a deeper insight into the dynamics of the Uttarakhand State elections due on Monday, February 14.
Can BJP beat anti-incumbency, can Congress make a comeback, can AAP make a mark? We discuss all these and more.
Listen in...
A recap of the 2017 results
The critical 30% that stands between Congress and its Uttarakhand dream
In the elections, while the BJP is contesting to retain its government, Congress is trying hard to return to power. Since the formation of the state, the power keeps shifting between the two prominent parties after every Assembly election and thus Congress is confident of its victory this time. However, the BJP is claiming to create a new record by winning for the second time in a row.
Read more
BJP banks on 'polarisation', Congress on 'anti-incumbency' to win Uttarakhand
Plagued by infighting and battling anti-incumbency and rebellion by several leaders after being denied nominations, BJP is banking heavily on 'polarisation' to retain the hill state of Uttarakhand, which goes to polls on Monday.
Read more
Uttarakhand set to go for 5th Assembly polls; future of 631 candidates to be decided
The 70 assembly seats of Uttarakhand spread over 13 districts will go to the polls on Monday with over 81 lakh voters all set to decide the future of 632 candidates, including 152 independents, in the fray.
Read more