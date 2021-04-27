Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Bokakhat Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Bokakhat Assembly Constituency (AC No 93) in Golaghat district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Bokakhat Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Asom Gana Parisad candidate Atul Bora won Bokakhat constituency seat by a margin of 39% beating Indian National Congress candidate Arun Phukan by 40,193 votes.

