Bongaigaon Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Bongaigaon Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bongaigaon assembly constituency.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 26 2021, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 20:55 ist

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Bongaigaon Assembly Constituency (AC No 32) in Bongaigaon district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Bongaigaon Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Asom Gana Parisad candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury won Bongaigaon constituency seat by a margin of 23% beating Indian National Congress candidate Shankar Prasad Ray by 31,320 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bongaigaon assembly constituency.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assembly Elections 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021

What's Brewing

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final

Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

 