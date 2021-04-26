Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Bongaigaon Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Bongaigaon Assembly Constituency (AC No 32) in Bongaigaon district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Bongaigaon Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Asom Gana Parisad candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury won Bongaigaon constituency seat by a margin of 23% beating Indian National Congress candidate Shankar Prasad Ray by 31,320 votes.

