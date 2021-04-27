Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Dharmapur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Dharmapur Assembly Constituency (AC No 61) in Nalbari district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Dharmapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chandra Mohan Patowary won Dharmapur constituency seat by a margin of 31% beating Indian National Congress candidate Nilamani Sen Deka by 33,943 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dharmapur assembly constituency.