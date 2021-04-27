Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Jalukbari Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Jalukbari Assembly Constituency (AC No 51) in Kamrup Metropolitan district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Jalukbari Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma won Jalukbari constituency seat by a margin of 56% beating Indian National Congress candidate Niren Deka by 85,935 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jalukbari assembly constituency.