Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Jorhat Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Jorhat Assembly Constituency (AC No 98) in Jorhat district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Jorhat Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami won Jorhat constituency seat by a margin of 11% beating Indian National Congress candidate Rana Goswami by 13,638 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jorhat assembly constituency.