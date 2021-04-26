Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Patharkandi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Patharkandi Assembly Constituency (AC No 2) in Karimganj district went to the polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Patharkandi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Krishnendu Paul won Patharkandi constituency seat by a margin of 8% beating All India United Democratic Front candidate Debendra Kumar Sinha by 9,268 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners, and losers in Patharkandi assembly constituency.