BJP slams DMK govt over attack on youth from Odisha in Tamil Nadu

Alleging that the law and order situation has completely collapsed in Tamil Nadu, Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal claimed that the DMK government was protecting the criminals.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 09:42 IST
Published 30 December 2025, 09:42 IST
