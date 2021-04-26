Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Katigorah Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Katigorah Assembly Constituency (AC No 15) in Cachar district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Katigorah Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Amar Chand Jain won Katigorah constituency seat by a margin of 7% beating All India United Democratic Front candidate Khalil Uddin Mazumder by 8,808 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Katigorah assembly constituency.