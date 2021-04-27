Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Naharkatia Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Naharkatia Assembly Constituency (AC No 121) in Dibrugarh district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Naharkatia Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Asom Gana Parisad candidate Naren Sonowal (BOTALI) won Naharkatia constituency seat by a margin of 4% beating Indian National Congress candidate Pranatee Phukan by 3,531 votes.

