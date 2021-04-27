Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Panery Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Panery Assembly Constituency (AC No 64) in Udalguri district went to polls on April 1, 2021.
Assam Election Result 2021: Panery Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bodaland Peoples Front candidate Kamali Basumatari won Panery constituency seat by a margin of 15% beating Independent candidate Nanda Ram Baro by 15,802 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Panery assembly constituency.
Leopard family reunited again in Maharashtra
NY startup aims to leave a mark with ephemeral tattoos
Post-Australia, Siraj has been a different bowler
DH Toon | Vote for PM-CARES-funded 551 oxygen plants!
Prince Philip’s death adds urgency to Monarchy’s plans
The Alphonso mango wars
Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million
In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle
How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes