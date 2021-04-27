Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Sarukhetri Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Sarukhetri Assembly Constituency (AC No 46) in Barpeta district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Sarukhetri Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Jakir Hussain Sikdar won Sarukhetri constituency seat by a margin of 16% beating Asom Gana Parisad candidate Chittaranjan Barman by 24,247 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sarukhetri assembly constituency.