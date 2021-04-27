Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Sipajhar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Sipajhar Assembly Constituency (AC No 66) in Darrang district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Sipajhar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Binanda Kumar Saikia won Sipajhar constituency seat by a margin of 9% beating Indian National Congress candidate Dr Zoii Nath Sarmah by 12,175 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sipajhar assembly constituency.