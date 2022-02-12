Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Manipur BJP expels chief spokesperson for 'breach of discipline'

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath campaigned in Bareilly, ahead of the second phase of polling. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Goa, assruing that the Congress will not allow the state to become a coal hub. AAP releases manifesto for Uttarakhand polls. For more updates from the five poll-bound states, stay tuned!
Efforts being made to influence UP polls through rhetorics on Karnataka 'hijab' row: Uma Bharti
BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday alleged efforts were being made to influence the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls through rhetorics on the 'hijab' row in Karnataka as a part of a conspiracy and advised political parties to refrain from commenting on the issue.
In what his rivals termed ''highly provocative'' and "objectionable" message, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released a video hours before the first phase of polling in the western UP region on Thursday, cautioning the electorate against voting for his rivals and saying that the "terrorists" would take over the state if the BJP lost the polls.
If voted to power, ‘dynasts’ in UP will stop BJP’s welfare schemes for poor: PM at Kasganj rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP's flag was flying high after the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh and asked people not to vote for the 'dynasts' who intend to stop the government's welfare schemes for the poor if they come to power.
Modi was addressing a physical rally in Kasganj district which will vote in the third phase of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on February 20.
In an apparent dig at the Samajwadi Party, Modi said, "The dynastic leaders are so desperate that they have made up their mind to stop all the schemes (of BJP government) which are run for the poor. Hence, these people should never be given an opportunity."
25% of candidates in fray for Punjab polls face criminal cases: Report
Twenty-five percent of 1,276 candidates contesting the Punjab assembly elections have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report prepared by the Punjab Election Watch.
PEW, an affiliate of the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), analysed the affidavits of 1,276 candidates out of the total 1,304 in the fray for the February 20 elections.
PEW said it could not analyse the affidavits of 28 candidates as they were either badly scanned or complete details were not uploaded on the website of the Election Commission of India.
As far as educational qualifications of candidates go, more than half of them have studied up to Class 12, the report said.
Manipur BJP expels chief spokesperson for 'breach of discipline'
Weeks before the crucial assembly elections, the ruling BJP in Manipur on Friday expelled its chief spokesperson, Chongtham Bijoy, a day after he termed the National People's Party (NPP) a "parasite that had proved a menace" to the ruling alliance in the last five years.
The NPP headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma is a dominant party of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government and an ally of ruling BJP in Manipur since 2017 though the two parties separately contesting the two phase assembly polls on February 28 and March 5.