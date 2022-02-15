Assembly Elections 2022 Live: BJP urges EC to bar Sidhu from campaigning
Assembly Elections 2022 Live: BJP urges EC to bar Sidhu from campaigning
updated: Feb 15 2022, 06:13 ist
A high voter turnout of nearly 79 per cent in Goa and moderate polling of 65.1 per cent in Uttarakhand was recorded on Monday during assembly elections in the two states that passed off peacefully.
UP Elections: Parties go all guns blazing in Bundelkhand
The OBC-Dalit dominated region of Jalaun, where BSP had won its first Assembly seat three decades ago, was witness to high decibel poll rally and door-to-door campaign by Mayawati and Priyanka Gandhi on Monday. The BSP supremo slammed Congress as "strongest casteist" and assuring her voters that, contrary to the perception of her party lying low, she is fighting with full might to form a government in Uttar Pradesh.
The BJP on Monday urged the Election Commission to ban Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning in the ongoing assembly polls and register a criminal case against him and his party, alleging that he was promoting hatred and division in the society with his comments.
UP Elections: Parties go all guns blazing in Bundelkhand
Assembly elections: Nearly 79% turnout in Goa; moderate voting in Uttarakhand and UP
BJP urges EC to bar Sidhu from campaigning
