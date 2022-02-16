Assembly Elections 2022 Live: BJP disrespected people's mandate in Manipur, says Priyanka

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Tuesday mounted a blistering attack on the BJP in Manipur, accusing the state's ruling party of having disrespected people's mandate, and used "bullying and bribing" as a tool to form the government in the state where the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the 2017 elections.
Congress is losing in Punjab, says Ashwani Kumar after quitting party
Former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar, who resigned from the Congress on Tuesday, targeted Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and claimed that the party's defeat in the state in the February 20 Assembly polls is certain.
Read more
BJP disrespected people's mandate in Manipur: Priyanka
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Tuesday mounted a blistering attack on the BJP in Manipur, accusing the state's ruling party of having disrespected people's mandate, and used "bullying and bribing" as a tool to form the government in the state where the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the 2017 elections.
Read more
UP Elections: In Bundelkhand, core voters in pocket, parties cast net wide
This was a common refrain as this reporter travelled nearly 300 km from Jhansi to Etawah. Parties have managed to keep their core voters with them and the fight is really is for castes whose leadership is not prominent in the parties.
Read more