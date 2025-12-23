<p>New Delhi: The Delhi government will continue its 'No PUC, No fuel' policy for vehicles even after the GRAP-IV restrictions end, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The government will also allocate Rs 100 crore for the rejuvenation of water bodies across the city, he said.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference, Sirsa said strict enforcement of anti-air pollution measures will continue even after the relaxation of GRAP-IV, and no vehicle without a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will be allowed to operate in the city.</p>.Explained | Delhi’s toxic air and the politics around It .<p>He said inspections revealed that several PUC centres were non-functional, and 12 centres were found to have defective equipment.</p>.<p>These centres have been suspended and issued notices. "If anyone is found violating norms, strict action will be taken," Sirsa said.</p>.<p>The minister said that Delhi has around 1,000 water bodies that need to be rejuvenated, and the government has proposed allocating Rs 100 crore for the purpose.</p>.<p>He said four new vehicle emission testing centres have been green-lit.</p>.<p>Permission has also been granted to open additional commercial vehicle testing facilities, Sirsa added. </p>