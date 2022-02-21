Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Raking up Ahmedabad blast case BJP’s poll strategy, says Akhilesh
updated: Feb 21 2022, 08:26 ist
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday termed the BJP’s allegation that his party has links with the father of an Ahmedabad terror strike case convict as part of a “strategy” in the state assembly polls.
08:25
KCR has the ability to lead by taking everyone along: Sanjay Raut
We never said that a political front will be formed without Congress. At the time when Mamata Banerjee had suggested a political front, Shiv Sena was the first political party that talked about taking Congress along: Sanjay Raut
08:14
EC notice to BJP candidate over inflammatory remark
The Election Commission on Sunday issued a notice to a BJP candidate in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making an inflammatory statement, and said he prima facie violated the model code and the electoral law.
The poll watchdog gave Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, the BJP candidate from the Tiloi assembly constituency in Amethi, 24 hours to respond.
08:01
BJP only working for big businesses, says Priyanka
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the BJP has forgotten its 'raj dharma' of serving the common people and is only working for big businesses.
