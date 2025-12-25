<p>Meerut (UP): A constable was manhandled when villagers attacked a police team that had gone to arrest an accused in an assault case in the Sathla village here, officials said on Saturday.</p><p>A video of the incident circulated online, after which three people were arrested, according to officials.</p><p>A team from the Mawana police station and the Crime Branch unit had gone in a private vehicle when they were attacked by the family members of the accused and local residents on Tuesday.</p><p>In the melee, Constable Sunil Kumar was manhandled and pushed around.</p><p>The purported video of the incident shows the constable in a semi-naked state, folding his hands and pleading for mercy.</p>.Uttar Pradesh: Bajrang Dal hold protest against Christmas event outside police station.<p>Circle Officer (CO) Mawana Pankaj Lavania told <em>PTI</em> that the constable's uniform was not torn but came off during the scuffle.</p><p>He also dismissed rumours circulating online that a country-made pistol was recovered from the constable.</p><p>The officer said the police used the private vehicle, as it was immediately available at the time of receiving the information.</p><p>Lavania said three accused have been arrested and sent to jail, while efforts are on to nab others who are absconding.</p><p>To maintain law and order, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijit Kumar and the CO led a foot march in the Sathla village on Thursday, interacting with residents and reviewing security arrangements.</p><p>Drone cameras were also used to check several locations.</p><p>Meanwhile, the sister of the accused has alleged that policemen in plain clothes forcibly picked up youths from the village and has demanded a fair probe.</p><p>According to officials, an FIR was lodged on December 23 on the complaint of Bharatveer, a resident of Parikshitgarh, who alleged that his son Nitin was assaulted over a monetary dispute, leaving him seriously injured with a fractured leg.</p><p>The police team had gone to arrest the accused in the case, when they faced resistance, leading to additional charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.</p>