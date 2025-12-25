<p>Islamabad: The Asian Development Bank on Thursday signed agreements with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> for two major projects worth USD 730 million to support the country's energy infrastructure and institutional reforms.</p><p>Muhammad Humair Karim, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, and Asian Development Bank Country Director Emma Fan signed documents at an agreement ceremony.</p><p>The agreements include the Second Power Transmission Strengthening Project valued at USD 330 million and the Accelerating State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Transformation Programme worth USD 400 million, according to a statement by the Economic Affairs Division.</p>.Pakistan seeks clarification from India over alleged variations in flow of Chenab.<p>Karim expressed appreciation for ADB’s role as a trusted development partner and its continued support to Pakistan in advancing critical infrastructure and governance reforms.</p><p>He highlighted that the Transmission Project will enable reliable evacuation of 2,300 MW from upcoming hydropower projects, relieve overloading of existing transmission lines and enhance resilience under contingency conditions.</p><p>He added that the SOE Transformation Program will strengthen compliance with the SOE Act, 2023 and SOE Policy 2023, besides improving operational efficiency, particularly focusing on the National Highway Authority (NHA).</p>