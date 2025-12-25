Menu
Homeworld

ADB signs pacts with Pakistan for two projects worth USD 730 million

The agreements include the Second Power Transmission Strengthening Project valued at USD 330 million and the Accelerating State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Transformation Programme worth USD 400 million.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 17:42 IST
Published 25 December 2025, 17:42 IST
World newsPakistanAsian Development Bank

