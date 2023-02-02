Congress calls BJP, Trinamool 'outsiders' in Meghalaya as it struggles ahead of Assembly polls

Congress has termed both BJP and Trinamool Congress as "outsiders" in Meghalaya as the grand old party tries hard to project itself as a contender to National People's Party (NPP) leading the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

"Just as the BJP is considered an outsider here, the TMC also is considered an outsider -- you ask common people in the streets -- they will tell you ..what contribution does the BJP and TMC have in Meghalaya? Zero contribution. Their only contribution is to taint the name of Meghalaya as a corrupt state," AICC Media Co-ordinator for Meghalaya Assembly elections Bobbeeta Sharma told reporters in Shillong on Wednesday.

Sharma also targeted the NPP saying Conrad Sangma's party is taking the help of BJP in order to protect the corrupt leaders and officials in the state.

BJP is a minor ally in the NPP-led MDA government with two MLAs. Both NPP and BJP, however, are contesting the elections on February 27 separately.

Congress was in power for the maximum time in Meghalaya since it became a state in 1972. It was also in power for 10 years between 2008 and 2018. In 2018, Congress had emerged as the largest party with 21 seats (out of 60) but NPP cobbled up an alliance and formed the government.

The grand old party got its biggest jolt in November 2021 when 12 MLAs led by former two-time Chief Minister Mukul Sangma joined Trinamool Congress. Remaining Congress MLAs subsequently joined NPP or other parties. Congress at present has no MLA in Meghalaya.

Sharma said Mukul Sangma made the biggest mistake of his life by leaving the Congress and joining the Trinamool Congress.

"Late Purno Sangma (father of Conrad Sangma) too had merged his party with Trinamool Congress but the friendship did not last long. It is a known fact that TMC party is not accepted in Meghalaya as they are considered a party from outside. Hence TMC here will not be successful at all. Mukul Sangma is wasting his resources by joining an alien party and TMC will be rejected by the conscious and aware people of Meghalaya," she said.

Led by Shillong MP, Vincent H Pala, Congress struggled to put up candidates for the Assembly elections. Most of their candidates named by Congress for the Assembly polls are new faces.

No top leaders of the party will come to campaign for the elections too. This, according to sources, has become disappointing for the candidates and the local Congress leaders in Meghalaya in the run up to the polls.