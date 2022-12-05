Congress pitches for 'parivartan' as Gujarat votes in Phase 2

As Gujarat votes, Congress pitches for 'parivartan'

The second and final phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday in 93 constituencies

  • Dec 05 2022, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 13:37 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday pitched for bringing about "parivartan (change)" in Gujarat as they urged voters to exercise their franchise.

The second and final phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday in 93 constituencies across 14 districts in the central and north regions of the state.

Track live updates of Gujarat Assembly polls here

"It is a humble request to every citizen of Gujarat to participate in this 'parivartan utsav (festival of change)'. Do vote today," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Hearty congratulations to our young friends who are voting for the first time," he said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "We will fulfill the promise made to youth, farmers, women and every citizen, we will bring about change in Gujarat."

"Appeal to the people of Gujarat to vote in large numbers. By making use of your rights, fulfill this important responsibility for the progress and development of the state," he said.

A total of 833 candidates from 61 political parties are contesting the polls in these Assembly segments spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and other districts.

