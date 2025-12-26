<p>India on Friday condemned the killing of Hindu youth in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bangladesh">Bangladesh</a>, adding that hostility against minorities in the country is a matter of great concern. </p><p>Ministry of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=MEA">External Affairs </a>Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while addressing the weekly press conference, said that India expects the perpetrators to be brought to justice. </p><p>Last week, Dipu Das was lynched and his body set on fire over blasphemy allegations in Mymensingh. On Wednesday, another man named Amrit Mondal was killed over extortion charges. </p>.Another Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh over 'extortion' charges; interim govt led by Yunus denies communal angle.<p>So far, 12 people have been arrested in connection with the Dip Das case. His killing sparked widespread protests by factory workers, students and rights groups in Dhaka and elsewhere in Bangladesh, while several groups in India protested outside the Bangladesh High Commission. </p><p>The interim government of Bangladesh has said it would take care of Das' minor child, his wife and parents.</p><p>The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the ouster of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.</p><p>Jaiswal reacted carefully to the homecoming of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman saying it should be seen in the context of ensuring inclusive polls.</p><p>Violence in Bangladesh has increased since the killing of a student leader by unknown assailants. The country witnessing protests and chaos only months before its general elections slated for February 2026.</p>