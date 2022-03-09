The Poll Whistle: Post-election arithmetics, explained

DH Radio | The Poll Whistle: Post-election arithmetics, explained

DH Correspondents explain the dynamics of post-poll calculations

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 09 2022, 08:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 08:50 ist
BJP supporters in Agartala. Credit: PTI Photo

Hello, and welcome to DH Radio. 

In this episode of the ongoing Poll Whistle series, we take a look at the post-poll dynamics and the calculations of different parties in each of the five States that went to elections. The exit poll results have given a fresh new twist to the whole debate. 

Just a day before counting of votes that will decide who rules Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, Deccan Herald correspondents analyse the possible post-poll arithmetics. 

Listen in...

