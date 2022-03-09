DH Radio | The Poll Whistle: Post-election arithmetics, explained

Hello, and welcome to DH Radio.

In this episode of the ongoing Poll Whistle series, we take a look at the post-poll dynamics and the calculations of different parties in each of the five States that went to elections. The exit poll results have given a fresh new twist to the whole debate.

Just a day before counting of votes that will decide who rules Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, Deccan Herald correspondents analyse the possible post-poll arithmetics.

Listen in...

