EC moves Supreme Court against Madras High Court's 'murder' comment

The Election Commission (EC) moved the Supreme Court on Saturday against some critical observations made by the Madras High Court, holding the poll panel responsible for a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The Madras High Court had observed that the responsible EC officials should probably be tried on murder charges for their failure to ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols during the election process in four states and a Union Territory.

Also read | EC moves Madras High Court against 'murder' comment

The poll panel's appeal against the high court's refusal to entertain its petition opposing the critical remarks will be heard by a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday.

"We have filed an appeal against the high court orders," the counsel for the EC, Amit Sharma, told PTI.