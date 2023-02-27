Exit Polls 2023 Live: BJP coalitions predicted to win in Tripura, Nagaland; NPP single-largest party in Meghalaya

After Tripura went for polls on February 6, polling for the two remaining northeastern states of Nagaland and Meghalaya concluded on February 27. While the results are set to be announced on March 2, exit polls results for the states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya will be out today. Follow DH for the live updates on the exit polls.
Zee exit poll: NAGALAND | Win for BJP combine, Cong sidelined
The BJP-NDPP combine is expected to sweep the polls with 35-43 seats, according to the Zee News exit poll. The NPF is the runner-up, likely to bag 2-5 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress has again been sidelined with a mere 1-3 wins expected.
India Today-Axis Exit Poll: TRIPURA | BJP combine likely to win, Tipra Motha runner up
In the 60-member Assembly, BJP and IPFT alliance is expected to win 36 to 45 seats in the state. The CPM-Congress alliance will bag somewhere between 6 and 11 seats, according to the exit poll. Tipra Motha is likely to go higher than the Left alliance, with 9-16 seats expected
BJP and its allies are expected to win big in Tripura and Nagaland, while Conrad Sangma's NPP is expected to come out as single-largest party in Meghalaya
Naga political talk will soon end with positive solution: Nagaland CM
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday expressed his hope that the Naga political dialogue would soon end with a positive solution.
After casting his vote at Tuophema polling station in Kohima district, he said that it is very encouraging that NSCN-IM and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) earlier issued a joint declaration that they would strive forward to expedite the Naga peace talks with the central government.
Eight other Naga armed groups a few years back came together under the banner of NNPG.
Give change a chance: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Meghalaya, Nagaland voters
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance as polling in the two northeast states was underway.
"People of Meghalaya and Nagaland are looking towards progressive, welfare-oriented governments," Kharge said in a tweet.
"Welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future. Urge our sisters and brothers of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance," he said.
Nagaland polls: Over 82% turnout recorded, stray incidents of violence reported
Over 82.42 per cent of Nagaland's 13.16 lakh voters cast their votes on Monday in the Assembly polls, held in 59 of the 60 constituencies amid tight security, election officials said.
Polling percentage was 83.85 in the 2018 Assembly polls, and the 2023 turnout is likely to increase after compilation of the reports of the Returning Officers, the officials said.
According to election officials, voting was largely peaceful across the northeastern state except some stay incidents of violence, including stone pelting and minor clashes. No major untoward incident has been reported so far.