Goa Assembly Elections: St. Andre Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, St. Andre Assembly Constituency (AC No. 14) in North Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: St. Andre Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Francisco Silveira won St. Andre constituency seat securing 8087 votes, beating BJP candidate Ramrao Surya Naik Wagh by a margin of 5070 votes. In 2017, the total voters in St. Andre constituency were 20948. Of that, 16,402 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in St. Andre assembly constituency.