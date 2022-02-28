Goa Assembly Elections: Vasco-da-gama Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Vasco-da-gama Assembly Constituency (AC No. 25) in South Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Vasco-da-gama Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Jose Luis Carlos Almeida won Vasco-da-gama constituency seat securing 8765 votes, beating IND candidate Krishna (Daji) V Salkar by a margin of 1351 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Vasco-da-gama constituency were 35938. Of that, 25,836 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Vasco-da-gama assembly constituency.