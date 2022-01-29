Goa: Cong-GFP accuse TMC-IPAC of collecting voter data

Goa polls: Cong-GFP accuse TMC-IPAC of collecting data through voter awareness drive

The two parties said they jointly submitted a complaint with the Chief Election Commission in New Delhi against the TMC and IPAC

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jan 29 2022, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 18:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Congress and Goa Forward Party on Saturday alleged the Trinamool Congress and poll strategy firm IPAC were collecting voter data in a "dubious manner" in the run up to the Goa Assembly polls scheduled for February 14.

Goa Congress general secretary Sunil Kawthankar and GFP general secretary (organisation) Durgadas Kamat told reporters the two parties had jointly submitted a complaint with the Chief Election Commission in New Delhi against the TMC and IPAC.

Kawthankar claimed the TMC and IPAC are giving out cards to women claiming they will get money once the Mamata Banerjee-led party comes to power here, and in the process were collecting personal details.

"The TMC claims some three lakh women and over two lakh youth have enrolled for these schemes. It is not an awareness drive for their 2022 election campaign, but in fact a massive data collection drive in a dubious manner, which will be used for other purposes," he alleged. Kamat said a complaint has been lodged with the CEC and promised the TMC and IPAC would not be allowed to carry on with this exercise.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Goa Assembly Elections 2022
Goa Assembly Polls 2022
TMC
Congress
Goa

What's Brewing

Anxiety, concern: Ukrainians in Poland on Russia threat

Anxiety, concern: Ukrainians in Poland on Russia threat

A slice of Gandhara in Kanaganahalli

A slice of Gandhara in Kanaganahalli

What's known about 'stealth' version of Omicron?

What's known about 'stealth' version of Omicron?

Shanthakavi: The architect of modern Kannada theatre

Shanthakavi: The architect of modern Kannada theatre

 