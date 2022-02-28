No poaching needed this time; BJP will win majority in Goa: Top official

With 10 days to go for the counting of votes possed in the state assembly polls, state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Monday said that the BJP would not poach any elected legislator this time round, because the party was confident of forming a government and getting elected with a full majority.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Tanavade also said that the Congress had already appeared to have conceded defeat in the February 14 polls, by accusing the BJP of trying to poach its winnable candidates.

"People who know they will not be able to form a government make these kinds of statements. If they really were in a position to form a government, they would not have made such statements. They are afraid that they will not be able to form a government therefore they are trying to ensure that their (MLAs) do not switch parties," Tanavade told reporters.

"Do not worry. We are not taking anyone away. We will get a majority and form a government. We are 100 per cent confident," he also said.

13 out of the 17 Congress MLAs had quit the party to join the ruling BJP between 2017-19.

The BJP official was responding to recent accusations made by state Congress president Girish Chodankar who has alleged that the BJP was trying to poach its winnable candidates.

"BJP will form a government after March 10. 100 per cent. We have been predicting right at the outset that we will win the election on its own. We are very firm, after our review," Tanavade said.

When asked to respond to comments made by local political experts who have predicted a hung assembly in Goa, the state BJP president said: "Everyone has a different survey. Our survey is carried out by our party workers and our voters. The other surveys are carried out by those who are sitting in offices. No one goes to the ground. There is no question of a hung assembly".

