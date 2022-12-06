Gujarat Election: Dwarka Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Dwarka constituency (AC no.82) in Jamnagar district went to polls on December 1, 2044. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Dwarka is a legislative assembly constituency in Jamnagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Dwarka constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Pabubha Virambha Manek won Dwarka Assembly constituency seat after securing 73431 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Ahir Meraman Markhi by a margin of 5739 votes.



In 2017, Dwarka constituency had 262232 voters, including 136853 males and 125374 females. The constituency also had 5 third gender voters.



The Dwarka assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 46.941% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.