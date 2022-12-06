Gujarat Election: Fatepura Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Fatepura constituency (AC no.129) in Dahod (ST) district went to polls on December 5, 2095. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Fatepura is a legislative assembly constituency in Dahod (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai won Fatepura Assembly constituency seat after securing 60250 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Machhar Raghubhai Ditabhai by a margin of 2711 votes.



In 2017, Fatepura constituency had 210654 voters, including 106104 males and 104548 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.



The Fatepura assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 45.91% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.