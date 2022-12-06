Gujarat Election: Palitana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Palitana constituency (AC no.102) in Bhavnagar district went to polls on December 1, 2064. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Palitana is a legislative assembly constituency in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Baraiya Bhikhabhai Ravajibhai won Palitana Assembly constituency seat after securing 69479 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Rathod Pravinbhai Jinabhai by a margin of 14189 votes. In 2017, Palitana constituency had 249837 voters, including 130930 males and 118907 females. The Palitana assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 46.011% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.