<p>In 1927, at the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam annual meet in Pallathuruthy, Sree Narayana Guru spoke of bringing together all those who believed in Sanatana Dharma within the organisation’s ambit. Nearly a century later, SNDP Yogam president Vellappally Natesan invokes a similar vocabulary, but with a distinctly contemporary political purpose. His call is not merely for cohesion among the Hindus, but also for adding <em>Nasranis</em> (Christians) into the mix.</p><p>Taken at face value, it reads as an appeal for Hindu-Christian unity. Read politically, it is a proposal for an extended majority coalition built on religious identity. What is striking is not who is being invited, but who is being left out. That omission is not incidental. It is the point. He functions as an amplifier of a CPI(M) narrative that leans into identity reassurance.</p><p>G Sukumaran Nair, the head of the Nair Service Society (NSS), is travelling a similar route, though with different emphases. Their collaboration is a transactional convergence shaped by the CPI(M)’s immediate vulnerability.</p> <p><strong>Optics of a new compact</strong></p><p>The last parliamentary election results confirmed that the CPI(M) had reasons <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/cpim-in-kerala-concerned-over-eroding-hindu-vote-banksahead-of-assembly-polls-3849692">to worry about its hold on Hindu voters</a>. To reverse that drift, it needed intermediaries who could legitimise cultural reassurance. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/pinarayi-vijayan-inaugurates-global-ayyappa-sangamam-says-those-opposing-it-are-not-real-devotees-3736914">Global Ayyappa Summit</a> held last year was the first political instrument that made this possible.</p><p>It offered the SNDP and the NSS proximity to power, with the optics of cultural guardianship. Amid controversies, Vijayan guarded Natesan. The NSS presence at the event surprised many, given its strong anti-CPI(M) stance after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/features/the-aftermath-of-sabarimala-722024.html">Sabarimala women's entry controversy</a> and Nair’s own call for a <a href="https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/nss-general-secretary-sukumaran-nair-hits-back-at-a-vijayaraghavan/article34336595.ece">change of government in 2021</a>. What transpired between Nair and the CPI(M) since then remains outside public scrutiny. When Natesan attacks the Muslim League and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/row-over-jamaat-e-islami-rages-on-as-kerala-minister-mla-take-part-in-functions-related-to-organisation-3868606">the Jamaat-e-Islami</a>, it suits the CPI(M) agenda by creating an emotive majority grievance, and pushing the Congress into a defensive crouch.</p><p>But Nair is noticeably softer on both. The division of labour is obvious. One sharpens the minority-anxiety line. The other keeps channels open.</p><p>Congress leaders find themselves constrained in responding to the SNDP and the NSS. Any sharp rebuttal can be projected as an attack on community organisations, which then gets translated into an attack on the communities themselves. Satheesan, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/cpim-following-rss-style-divisive-politics-for-votes-v-d-satheesan-3867028">otherwise combative</a>, appears to have tempered his stance, even conceding that they are <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/nss-sndp-remarks-v-d-satheesan-stays-firm-on-secular-credentials-despite-attempts-to-single-out-3867509">entitled to criticise him</a>. This asymmetry will only dilute his political posture, and blunt the moral clarity he often projects.</p> <p><strong>Absent checklist</strong></p><p>If this newfound camaraderie were truly about Hindu unity, it would come with clear demands and principles. Yet, despite the rhetoric, no other Hindu community organisations are visibly part of this SNDP-NSS effort. There is no stated policy, no public checklist, no reform agenda, and no institutional road map.</p><p>If the goal were moral seriousness, the first demand should have been accountability from the CPI(M) on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/sabarimala-gold-loss-case-kerala-court-grants-bail-to-prime-accused-unnikrishnan-potti-3869449">Sabarimala gold-theft controversy</a> and the presence of party-linked individuals among the accused. Silence here exposes the nature of the arrangement.</p><p>Until the architects of this realignment spell out what they seek, their calls will remain electoral choreography favouring the ruling party, rather than a sincere attempt at social unity.</p><p><em>Sreejith Panickar is a political commentator. X: @PanickarS.</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>