<p>Srinagar:<strong> </strong>An ongoing counter-terrorist operation in the remote Singhpora/ Chatroo area of Kishtwar district entered its fifth day on Thursday, with security forces intensifying search efforts after re-establishing contact with terrorists hiding in dense forests and rugged terrain, officials said.</p><p>Security forces comprising the Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police and Paramilitary units have been conducting a major cordon-and-search operation, code-named ‘Operation Trashi-I’, in Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhpora since Sunday based on specific intelligence about terrorist presence.</p><p>On Sunday, as troops advanced within the thick forest cover, a heavy exchange of fire broke out after terrorists opened fire and lobbed grenades at the joint search party, officials said. </p><p>In the fierce encounter, Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Army’s Special Forces was critically wounded and later succumbed to his injuries, becoming the first security personnel casualty in this operation.</p><p>Seven other soldiers sustained injuries — most from splinter wounds — and have been moved to military medical facilities for treatment.</p><p>Security agencies believe two to three terrorists, likely affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), are holed up in the area. Efforts to flush them out have so far not yielded success, and the terrorists remain at large despite the reinforced cordon.</p><p>In the course of the operation, troops also uncovered a fortified terrorist hideout stocked with substantial winter supplies, including rations and equipment — suggesting the group had prepared for extended stay in the high-altitude forests. </p><p>Security forces have deployed drones, sniffer dogs and additional troops to strengthen the perimeter and block escape routes, reports said. </p><p>House-to-house searches and increased patrols have been reported in nearby areas as authorities work to prevent any militant movement beyond the immediate encounter zone.</p><p>Officials said the operation continues amid challenging terrain and sub-zero temperatures, with commanders keen to conclude the search ahead of Republic Day. </p><p>Several locals have been detained for questioning to assist the probe into militant logistics and support networks. </p>