Gujarat Election: Wankaner Constituency Result

Gujarat Election: Wankaner Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Pirzada Mahamadjavid Abdulmutalib won Wankaner Assembly constituency seat after securing 72588 votes

  • Dec 06 2022, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 18:25 ist
In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Wankaner constituency (AC no.67) in Rajkot district went to polls on December 1, 2029. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections. 
 
 The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.
 
 Wankaner is a legislative assembly constituency in Rajkot district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.
 
 Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Wankaner constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate. 
 

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Pirzada Mahamadjavid Abdulmutalib won Wankaner Assembly constituency seat after securing 72588 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Jitendra Kantilal Somani (Jitu Somani) by a margin of 1361 votes. In 2017, Wankaner constituency had 244664 voters, including 127789 males and 116875 females. The Wankaner assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 39.357 per cent  in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.  

