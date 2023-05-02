200 units of free electricity, cash for women, unemployed, action against Bajrang Dal in Congress's guarantees for Karnataka

With mere days left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge released the Congress party's manifesto on Tuesday for the poll-bound state.

In its poll manifesto, called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities), the Congress reiterated its five guarantees: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi & Shakti.

The Congress promised 200 units of free electricity and vowed to give Rs 2,000 every month to each and every woman head of the family. It also promised to provide Rs 3,000 per month for two years to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 per month to unemployed diploma holders.

Meanwhile, it also said that it would provide free travel to all women in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses under Shakti scheme. It said that the party would provide 10 kg food grains under Anna Bhagya.

Kharge said, "I'm giving the sixth guarantee that the promises will be implemented in first Cabinet meet on the first day of the government formation."

The Congress also vowed to take action against Bajrang Dal and PFI. "Will repeal all unjust laws and other anti-people laws passed by BJP government within one year of coming to power," the party said in its manifesto.

The party in its manifesto also promised to provide 500 litres of tax-free diesel every year for deep sea fishing and to provide Rs 6,000 to all marine fishermen as a lean period allowance during the fishing holiday. It vowed to purchase cow dung at Rs 3 per kg and establish compost/manure centres in villages involving rural women/youth.

It also said that the party would consider an extension of the Old Pension Scheme to the pensionable government employees who joined service since 2006.

Karnataka state unit president D K Shivakumar and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah were present during the event in Bengaluru.

The release of the grand old party's document comes a day after the BJP, in a meeting chaired by J P Nadda, released its manifesto for the elections.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and counting is scheduled for May 13.