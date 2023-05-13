30K+ votes margin: No contest for Congress in these seats

The Congress emerged victorious in the in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly Elections, for which results were announced on Saturday.

The election is the first of five crucial state polls this year that are seen as setting the tone for the Lok Sabha elections due in April and May 2024.

Laxman Savadi won from the Athani constituency by beating BJP's Mahesh Kumathalli, after getting 1,30,478 votes as against his BJP counterpart's 54,805.

In the Bellary constituency, B Nagendra, who received 1,03,030 votes beat BJP's B Sreeramulu, who garnered 74,031 votes to his name.

The Yemkanmardi constituency seat saw the grand old party's Satish Jarkiholi, with 99,987 votes, beat BJP's Basavaraj Hundri by over 57,000 votes, with the latter having received just about 42,941 votes.

The Chamrajpet seat also saw a one-sided race with the party's B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan garnering 77,532 votes to his name and claiming a nearly 55,000-vote margin victory against BJP's Bhaskar Rao, who got a total of 23,549 votes.

Similiarily, Sarvagnanagar constituency also saw the Congress win by a huge margin, with K J George receiving 1,18,558 votes, as opposed to second-place Padmanabha Reddy who received 62,821 votes.

Congress even claimed the Chitradurga seat by a close margin, when K C Veerendra Pappi, with 1,20,849 votes, beat rival G H Thippa Reddy on BJP, who gained 67,437 votes, by a margin of over 55,000.

Victory was also one-sided for party stalwart D K Shivakumar, who retained his bastion of Kanakapura. The senior Congress leader received a whopping 1,42,156 votes to his name, while his closest competitor, B Naguraju of JD(S) received just 20,561 votes.

Former state chief minister Siddaramaiah also emerged victorious in Varuna constituency with 1,19,430 votes, beating BJP's V Somanna, who received 73,424 votes.