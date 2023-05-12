Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Constituency-wise Results Live: Mahadevapura among high stakes battle poised for photo finish

Karnataka went to polls on May 10 in what is expected to be a crucial election ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls. With the BJP and Congress looking to grab power in the state and exit polls predicting a close contest between the two parties, JD(S) is likely to play kingmaker. Counting of votes began on May 13 at 8 am. Check the latest constituency-wise results right here, with DH.
Mahadevapura high stakes battle poised for photo finish
Of all the good and the bad that Bengaluru is known for, Mahadevapura takes the larger share of both as it is an employment-generating hub, yet plagued with lack of basic amenities. The assembly constituency — a melting pot of different cultures –is also referred to as a new and emerging Bengaluru. On the flipside, all it takes is a short spell of rain to understand the underbelly of MahadevapuraRead more
JD(S) supporters have voted for BJP in Varuna: Siddaramaiah
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence that the Congress will come to power with a clear majority and he said that most of the exit polls are suggesting the same. Read more