Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna in Karnataka polls

After much back and forth, Siddaramaiah chooses Varuna for his electoral battle in Karnataka polls

At present, his son Yateendra represents Varuna in the Assembly. He now has to give up the seat for his father

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Mar 24 2023, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 16:44 ist
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah Friday stated that he has decided to fight the Karnataka Assembly polls from the Varuna constituency.

Also read | 'Don't take even 1% risk': Congress believes Kolar contest could be tricky for Siddaramaiah

He claimed that he received invitations from workers and leaders of 25 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka to face the polls. But the former CM said his family members suggested Varuna. "I have asked the party high command to permit me to face the polls from Varuna."

"My family also suggested that I contest from another constituency in the state. I have asked the party high command to finalise Varuna constituency and the decision is left to the central leadership," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah
Congress
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Varuna

