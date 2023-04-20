BJP files complaint on abusive clip against Karnataka party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel

The Dakshina Kannada district unit of the BJP has filed a complaint with the police against a man using abusive words against state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel in an audio clip which has gone viral on social media.
The person posted a photo of Kateel being received by a Muslim cleric and his supporters when he won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and, in an audio, uses offensive and insulting comments against him in the clip.
After the clip went viral, the BJP law wing of Dakshina Kannada filed the complaint with the police.
BJP district spokesperson Jagadish Shenava said they had asked the city police commissioner to trace the culprit and take strict legal action against him.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
12 cheetahs released into Kuno Park after quarantine
Nigerian man builds airplane from trash
US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases
British physicist makes women scientists visible online
Deadliest stampedes of the past decade
Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia
Kashmir's Ramadan drummers wake neighbours for 'sahri'
SpaceX’s starship rocket's 2nd attempt: What to expect