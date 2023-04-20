Abusive clip on K'taka party chief: BJP files complaint

BJP files complaint on abusive clip against Karnataka party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel

After the clip went viral, the BJP law wing of Dakshina Kannada filed the complaint with the police

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 20 2023, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 14:58 ist
Karnataka party president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH Photo

The Dakshina Kannada district unit of the BJP has filed a complaint with the police against a man using abusive words against state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel in an audio clip which has gone viral on social media.

The person posted a photo of Kateel being received by a Muslim cleric and his supporters when he won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and, in an audio, uses offensive and insulting comments against him in the clip.

After the clip went viral, the BJP law wing of Dakshina Kannada filed the complaint with the police.

BJP district spokesperson Jagadish Shenava said they had asked the city police commissioner to trace the culprit and take strict legal action against him.

